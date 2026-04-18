Opposition 'mercilessly crushed' dreams of women: Modi in address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly criticised opposition parties for allegedly blocking the women's reservation bill, accusing them of prioritising selfish politics over the empowerment of women in India.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Nation, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: DD News/ANI Video Grab

Key Points PM Modi accuses opposition parties of blocking the women's reservation bill in Parliament.

Modi claims the opposition's actions have 'crushed the dreams' of Indian women.

He alleges parties like Congress, DMK, TMC, and Samajwadi Party prioritised selfish politics.

Modi says the opposition will be 'punished' for opposing women's reservation.

The Prime Minister asserts the bill aimed to empower women without disadvantaging anyone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said opposition parties had 'mercilessly crushed' the dreams of women by not allowing the women's reservation bill to pass in Parliament despite the government's best efforts.

In an address to the nation, a day after a bill to implement women's reservation in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha, Modi said the self-serving politics of parties like the Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Trinamool Congress, and the Samajwadi Party has come at the expense of the nation's women, and that they had foiled efforts to grant 33 per cent reservation to women in legislatures.

Modi Seeks Forgiveness From Women

"I seek forgiveness from all women of the country," he said.

The prime minister said opposition parties that opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament were taking women's power for granted.

"Today, every citizen of India is witnessing how the march of India's women has been halted. The dreams of the country's women have been mercilessly crushed, and despite our utmost efforts, we could not succeed," he said.

Opposition Accused of Selfish Politics

Modi said women had seen how parties like the Congress, the TMC and the DMK 'celebrated their selfish politics' against women's empowerment.

"The opposition has committed a sin by opposing women's reservation, and they will surely be punished for this. Opposition parties have insulted our Constitution by defeating the bill," he said.

Bill Aimed at Women's Empowerment

The prime minister said the bill was aimed at giving wings to women's empowerment without taking anything away from anyone.

"I expected the Congress to correct its past mistakes, but it missed an opportunity to script new history. The family-run parties do not want women to move forward as that could end their selfish politics," he said.

He also accused the Congress of pursuing divisive politics, alleging it spread falsehoods about a North-South divide

"A woman forgets everything, but not her insult; this insult by the Congress and its allies will always remain in every woman's heart," he said.

Modi said the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was the need of the hour and an honest effort to ensure balanced empowerment across north, south, east and west.

"Congress has always opposed all attempts for nation-building, betterment of our country," he said.

The women's reservation bill, if passed, would amend the Constitution of India to reserve 33% of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.

Similar bills have been introduced and failed to pass for over two decades due to lack of political consensus.

The current political climate suggests further debate and attempts to build consensus will be necessary before any such bill can be enacted.