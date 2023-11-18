Will implement UCC, scrap religion-based quota if BJP wins in Telangana: Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday said the Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in Telangana if the party came to power in the state in the November 30 Assembly elections.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during a public rally in Nalgonda assembly, in Telangana, November 18, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who released BJP's manifesto for the legislative assembly polls, said a committee would be constituted on UCC.

"The BJP government to be formed would constitute a committee to bring UCC in Telangana which will implement Uniform Civil Code within six months," he told reporters.

The manifesto promised formation of a committee to draft a Uniform Civil Code to consolidate and harmonize various personal laws.

The manifesto said unconstitutional religion-based reservations will be abolished and that the reservations for OBCs, SCs and STs would be increased.

The BJP, on assuming power, would appoint a commission of enquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to probe into all corruption allegations, including Kaleswaram and Dharani scams, and other financial irregularities committed by the incumbent BRS government, the manifesto said.

The manifesto also promised reducing Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel on par with the BJP-ruled states, besides providing four LPG cylinders at free of cost annually to Ujwala beneficiaries.

The manifesto said the existing Dharani, an integrated land administration portal brought in by the BRS government, would be replaced with a foolproof "mee Bhoomi" system.

Besides offering Rs 3,100 on paddy, the manifesto promised to provide Rs 2,500 as input assistance to small and marginal farmers to enable them to procure seeds and fertilizers.

Free laptops will be given to college girl students and a fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh will be given to girl child at the time of birth which can be redeemed after attaining 21 years of age.