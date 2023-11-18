News
Rediff.com  » News » Actor-politician Vijayashanthi who quit BJP rejoins Congress

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 18, 2023 13:05 IST
Ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, Former MP and veteran actor Vijayashanthi who resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party, rejoined the Congress party on Friday in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, party sources said.

IMAGE: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge welcomes former BJP MP and veteran actor Vijayashanthi as she joins the party ahead of the Telangana assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kharge offered her a tricolour scarf and formally invited her to join the party.

The former BRS MP who left the Congress and joined the saffron party in 2020 was not active in BJP's programmes in the recent times.

 

The actor-turned-politician began her political career in 2009 and was elected from Medak Lok Sabha seat on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (then TRS) ticket.

Later, due to differences with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, she joined the Congress and unsuccessfully contested from the same constituency.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
