News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP's Telangana manifesto panel chief Vivek joins Congress

BJP's Telangana manifesto panel chief Vivek joins Congress

Source: PTI
November 01, 2023 15:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In a setback to the BJP ahead of the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana, former MP G Vivek Venkataswamy resigned from the party and joined the Congress in the presence of AICC former president Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Vivek Venkataswamy speaks to the media after joining the Congress, Hyderabad, November 1, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

In a letter to Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, Vivek, national executive board member of the BJP, conveyed his decision.

 

Vivek was also chairman of the BJP manifesto committee for the Telangana assembly polls.

Vivek, who was in the Congress during the Telangana statehood agitation, recalled that he and other MPs of Congress had then fought for realising the goal of Telangana formation.

The then UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had fulfilled the Telangana demand in deference to the wishes of people, he said.

Though everybody expected that the aspirations of people would be realised in the new state, it did not happen, he alleged.

Alleging that the BRS government worked for the family of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and not for the people, Vivek said all need to join forces to dislodge the anti-people government of BRS.

TPCC President Revanth Reddy told reporters that he wholeheartedly welcomed Vivek to join the Congress party and he accepted it.

Rahul Gandhi is currently participating in the poll campaign in Telangana.

Vivek's exit comes less than a week after another senior leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy who unsuccessfully contested on the saffron party ticket in the by-poll for the Munugode Assembly constituency last year, resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why BJP shunted out Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Telangana
Why BJP shunted out Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Telangana
BRS eyes 3rd term, Oppn banks on anti-incumbency
BRS eyes 3rd term, Oppn banks on anti-incumbency
BJP Ready To Oust KCR In Telangana
BJP Ready To Oust KCR In Telangana
Mahua Moitra writes to speaker over Apple alerts
Mahua Moitra writes to speaker over Apple alerts
Massive blow for Australia ahead of England match
Massive blow for Australia ahead of England match
'Garlic naan out'; it's a gluten-free diet or Stoinis
'Garlic naan out'; it's a gluten-free diet or Stoinis
England all-rounder announces shock retirement
England all-rounder announces shock retirement
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Local leadership void poses threat to BJP in Telangana

Local leadership void poses threat to BJP in Telangana

MLA who made anti-Prophet remarks gets BJP ticket

MLA who made anti-Prophet remarks gets BJP ticket

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances