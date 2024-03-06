News
Will Amethi witness Smriti vs Rahul again? UP Cong leader says...

Will Amethi witness Smriti vs Rahul again? UP Cong leader says...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: March 06, 2024 11:38 IST
An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi, a constituency he has represented several times since 2002.

Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon.

 

Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.

In 2019 general election, he lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's Smriti Irani. He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
