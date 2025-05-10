HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Will adhere to ceasefire, but...: India's warning to Pak

Will adhere to ceasefire, but...: India's warning to Pak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 10, 2025 20:44 IST

x

Every misadventure and future escalation by Pakistan will be responded to with strength and decisive action, Indian military said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Commodore Raghu R Nair and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi hold a press conference after the India, Pakistan agreed to ceasefire, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The remarks came shortly after the two neighbours reached an understanding to stop military actions.

"While we will be adhering to the understanding reached today, we remain fully prepared to defend India's sovereignty," Commodore Raghu Nair said.

 

We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defence of the nation, he said at a media briefing.

Every misadventure by Pakistan will be met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response, he said.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Pakistan's claim of destroying India's S-400 missile base is completely false.

Several attempts were made by Pakistan to spreading mis-information, she added.

Pakistan has suffered heavy losses in both land and air domains, Singh said.

The military officer also said that Pakistan's claim of destroying a BrahMos installation was false.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'
'Neither India Or Pakistan Desire Full-Scale War'
'Asim Munir Should Be Declared A War Criminal'
'Asim Munir Should Be Declared A War Criminal'
'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'
'India Isn't Gunning For War, But...'
'Dawood Is De Facto Ruler Of Pakistan'
'Dawood Is De Facto Ruler Of Pakistan'
'Full-Scale War Would Be Catastrophic'
'Full-Scale War Would Be Catastrophic'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Memorable Kaifi Azmi Songs

webstory image 2

10 Stars Celebrating 1st Mother's Day

webstory image 3

Mother's Day Recipe: Chocolate Mousse

VIDEOS

India trashes Pak's claims, shows time-stamped photos of undamaged air bases4:11

India trashes Pak's claims, shows time-stamped photos of...

Indian Army destroys Pak posts, drone launch pads in precision strikes0:19

Indian Army destroys Pak posts, drone launch pads in...

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Sialkot's Looni0:15

BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Sialkot's Looni

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD