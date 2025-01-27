HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Wife seeking Rs 20 lakh alimony': Karnataka man ends life

'Wife seeking Rs 20 lakh alimony': Karnataka man ends life

January 27, 2025 23:46 IST

A 40-year-old man died by suicide at his home in Hubballi allegedly due to harassment by his wife, police said on Monday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The incident occurred in Chamundeshwari Nagar on Sunday, they said.

Petaru Gollapalli, who worked in a private firm, left behind a suicide note alleging harassment by his wife.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the couple got married two years ago and started living separately after three months of marriage following frequent quarrels.

His wife has also filed for a divorce and demanded Rs 20 lakh as an alimony.

 

Speaking to reporters, the victim's brother Eshayya said since it was Sunday, everybody had gone to church and when they returned home in the afternoon, he found his brother hanging.

In the suicide note, Petaru held his wife responsible for his death and said, 'Daddy, I am sorry. My wife is killing me. She wants my death.'

Seeking justice for his brother, Eshayya said Petaru was working at a private firm, but lost his job three months ago.

'We want justice for my brother. That woman (deceased's wife) should be arrested. No one should suffer the way my brother has suffered. Her elder brother had also beaten him and there is also a police report about it,' he added.

Based on a complaint from the victim's brother, a case under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against his wife, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

Last month, a 34-year-old techie, Atul Subhash, died by suicide in Bengaluru following alleged harassment by his wife and her family.

