Girl Arrested For Ex-Boyfriend's Suicide

The Noida police has arrested a lady student for her ex-boyfriend's suicide.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The two were in a relationship and broke up a few months ago.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ram Badan Singh, told this correspondent, "We arrested the girl on a complaint from the boy's father. He told us that his son died by suicide due to the girl."

The incident took place in Noida's Sector 99 on Saturday. The two had been classmates at Delhi University.

On Saturday, the two along with some common friends met at a friend's home in Sector 99, where the boy is said to have persuaded the girl to resume the relationship. Media reports suggested that when she said no, he jumped to his death.

This comes in the wake of techie Atul Subhash's death by suicide in Bengaluru last month following which his estranged wife was arrested.

Asked if there was any monetary dispute between the two as some media reports had suggested, DCP Singh denied the speculation and stated that the investigation into the death is on.

"The girl was arrested under section 108 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," DCP Singh stated.

Section 108 states: 'When any person commits suicide, whoever abets the commission of such suicide, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine.'

Asked why the girl was arrested over a mere complaint and if there was any evidence of abetment to suicide, DCP Singh said, "Wait for more details to come up."