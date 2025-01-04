HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Techie Atul Subhash's wife, family members get bail

Techie Atul Subhash's wife, family members get bail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2025 21:00 IST

x

A city civil court in Bengaluru on Saturday granted bail to engineer Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania in suicide abetment case. 

IMAGE: Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anuragh Singhania, in custody of Bengaluru Police. Photograph: ANI on X

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on December 9 in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family.

According to the prosecution, the three accused appeared before the court.

 

Subhash had alleged that his in-laws had pressurised him to pay Rs three crore for divorce.

Based on his 40-page suicide note and a one-and-half hour video explaining the situation that drove him to take the drastic step, the police booked the trio, arrested them and brought them from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

Atul Subhash suicide: Estranged wife, in-laws arrested
Atul Subhash suicide: Estranged wife, in-laws arrested
Amid backlash, techie's wife files for anticipatory bail
Amid backlash, techie's wife files for anticipatory bail
Techie suicide: Mother-in-law, brother-in-law flee home
Techie suicide: Mother-in-law, brother-in-law flee home
Harassment not enough to prove abetment to suicide: SC
Harassment not enough to prove abetment to suicide: SC
Atul Subhash rerun? Man commits suicide, kin blames wife
Atul Subhash rerun? Man commits suicide, kin blames wife

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The OnePlus Watch 3 Series Will Mind Your Health

webstory image 2

10 RD Burman Songs You Must Know

webstory image 3

Burj Khalifa Turns 15!

VIDEOS

TN's Thatchankurichi hosts first Jallikattu of 20251:35

TN's Thatchankurichi hosts first Jallikattu of 2025

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stunning in gym outfit0:32

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks stunning in gym outfit

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a sporty outfit0:37

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a sporty outfit

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD