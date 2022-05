Last updated on: May 23, 2022 12:27 IST

Chief Of Army Staff General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande visited forward areas along the Line of Control on Sunday, May 22, 2022, to review the prevailing security situation.

This was General Pande's first visit to Kashmir after taking over as COAS on April 30.

Please click on the images to view General Pande at the LoC.

All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Pande interacts with soldiers during his two-day visit to Kashmir.