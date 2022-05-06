News
Troops need to be battle-hardened: Northern Army Commander

Troops need to be battle-hardened: Northern Army Commander

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 06, 2022 14:51 IST
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday batted for the need to do more in terms of different dynamics exhibited on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and said the armed forces have learnt valuable lessons from 'Operation Snow Leopard' in Ladakh.

IMAGE: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi speaks at a 2-day 'North Tech Symposium 2022' at the Northern Command Headquarters in Udhampur. Photograph: ANI

He stressed the need for better technologies for guarding the most sensitive operational area falling under Northern Command as it is 'always in combat'.

"The Northern Command exemplifies the notion of 'two-and-a-half front'. It has unique frontiers and varied terrain ranging from plains to super-high altitude, as also the normal to extreme weather conditions with temperatures going to as low as minus 50 to 70 degrees," Lt Gen Dwivedi said.

At a two-day 'North Tech Symposium 2022' at the Northern Command Headquarters in Udhampur, he said the lessons of Operational Snow Leopard have been "fully assimilated and fused into our capacities of swift mobilisation, appropriate force posturing and infrastructure development in synergy with the Central Armed Police Forces and civil administration".

 

He said the solutions that the Army is seeking for border guarding and internal security challenges will lead to operational convergence of all forces co-employed within the Northern Command.

Referring to the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, Lt Gen Dwivedi said, "There is still more that needs to be done considering the dynamics exhibited in terms of differing perceptions on the Line of Actual Control."

There is a need to be geared up at all times and be battle-hardened to counter the dynamic operational situations and challenges, and come out as winners, he said.

"This needs adaptability of our troops to the ever-changing battlefield environment as well as the adoption of innovative solutions to surprise the adversary, gain ascendancy and be always a step ahead in cognitive, virtual and physical space," he said.

The Northern Army Commander said the "eyeball to eyeball" deployment, from the plains of Jammu to the Siachen Glaciers and further to eastern Ladakh, and the dynamic internal security situation in the Jammu and Kashmir make Northern Command the most unique theatre.

"Ever since its raising, the Northern Command has been 'Always in Combat”, he said.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army is currently holding a two-day symposium in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur to identify the cutting-edge technologies it needs to solve its operational challenges.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
