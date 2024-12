Days after he escaped assassination, Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal appeared before the Akal Takht seeking forgiveness -- kshama yachna -- after completing the 10-day tankha (penance for violating the Sikh religious code) at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday, December 13, 2024.

IMAGE: Surrounded by a ring of security Sukhbir Singh Badal makes his way before the Akal Takht, here and below. Photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com