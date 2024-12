Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of ‘sewadar’ outside the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall.

The shooter was overpowered by people present on the spot. More details on this are awaited.

Here is the video of the incident.