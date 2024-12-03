Sukhbir Badal serves 'punishment' at Golden Temple

Former Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday started his religious punishment at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

IMAGE: Ex-SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal undertakes his punishment at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Photograph: X

He was seen wearing a plaque around his neck while sitting in a wheelchair because of a fractured leg.

Pronouncing 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders for the 'mistakes' committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on Monday directed the senior Akali leader to perform as a 'sewadar', and wash dishes and clean shoes at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Pronouncing the order from the 'faseel' (podium) of the Akal Takht in Amritsar, Jathedar of the highest temporal seat for Sikhs, Giani Raghbir Singh, also announced to withdraw the title of 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' bestowed upon former chief minister late Parkash Singh Badal, father of Sukhbir Badal.

The Jathedar also directed the working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to accept the resignation of Sukhbir Badal as party chief, besides forming a committee to hold elections for the post of SAD president and other office-bearers within six months.

The five 'Singh Sahibans' (Sikh clergy) also pronounced religious punishment for other Sikh leaders who served as ministers in the Akali Cabinet and were part of the core committee of the party during 2007 to 2017.

Giani Raghbir Singh said Sukhbir Badal and rebel leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa have been asked to sit outside the Golden Temple wearing the dress of 'sewadar' and holding a spear for one hour each for two days.