Why Rajasthan cops boycotted Holi celebrations

March 15, 2025
March 15, 2025 20:48 IST

Rajasthan Police personnel in several districts of the state distanced themselves from Holi celebrations on Saturday in support of their demands including promotions and removing salary discrepancies.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot demanded that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma immediately intervene in the matter and look into the demands of the policemen.

Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena also came in support of the demands and said he would raise the issue with the government.

 

Traditionally, policemen celebrate the festival of colour on the day of Dhulandi as they remain engaged in law and order duty on the day of the festival. The next day of the Dhulandi, they gather in police lines to celebrate Holi.

As usual, arrangements for Holi celebrations were made by senior officers in police lines across the state. However, police lines in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur and other districts remained empty.

In Kota, Bharatpur, Pali, Sawai Madhopur and Bhilwara, celebrations continued with policemen playing Holi with senior officers including SPs, smearing Gulal and colours on each other and dancing to DJ music.

Kota SP Amrita Duhan danced to the DJ beats with female police personnel. Similarly, in Bharatpur, SP Mridul Kachhawa played Holi with officers.

However, the number of policemen participating was less than usual.

In Bhilwara's police ground, a Holi Milan ceremony was scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm on Saturday. Senior officers including SP Dharmendra Singh played Holi.

The main demands of police personnel revolve around promotions and salary discrepancies. They are calling for timely Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) meetings to ensure promotions, similar to other departments, increase in mess allowance among others.

"The boycott of Holi is for pressing for your long-standing demands," a policeman in Jaipur said.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, 'After contributing to the joyous and peaceful celebration of Holi across the state yesterday, the policemen are boycotting Holi today. I appeal to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to immediately intervene in this matter and take a positive decision on the demands of the policemen to play Holi.'

'The policemen are boycotting Holi today due to the demands pending before the government like promotion through DPC, increase in mess allowance, weekly leave etc.,' he said.

'I request all the policemen to reconsider the boycott and celebrate the festival of Holi with their colleagues and family members,' he added.

Meena in a post on X said, 'I request the policemen of the state that whatever demands you have, I will convey them to the Chief Minister and get them fulfilled. I humbly request all the policemen who are always committed to public service in adverse circumstances to celebrate the Vedic festival Holi with full enthusiasm.'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
