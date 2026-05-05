Why Puducherry Voters Like N Rangaswamy

In Puducherry, where constituencies have fewer than 30,000 electors on average, it is usual for N Rangaswamy to call out people he knows by name during his roadside election meetings.

IMAGE: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, right, visits the Appa Paithiyam Swamigal temple in Salem, March 25, 2026. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Puducherry election results NDA

Chief Minister N Rangaswamy-led National Democratic Alliance, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party as a junior partner, returned to power in the 30-member Puducherry assembly.

It was on course to win 16 seats, while its principal opponent, the Secular Progressive Alliance (comprising the Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)), won 5 seats.

Electoral debutant Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won two seats, and its ally, Neyam Makkal Kazhagam, won one seat.

The TVK secured 16.53 per cent of the votes polled, trailing only established outfits in the UT like the AINRC (22.58 per cent) and Congress (17.70 per cent), and performing better than the DMK's 14 per cent.

Polling took place on April 9, with a voter turnout of almost 90 per cent, the highest ever for the Union Territory.

Key Points NDA returns to power in Puducherry with strong lead, securing majority in 30-member assembly.

Chief Minister N Rangaswamy's personal popularity played a crucial role in electoral success.

Vijay-led TVK makes strong debut, emerging as a significant player with notable vote share.

Record voter turnout of nearly 90 per cent reflects high public engagement in Union Territory elections.

Alliance dynamics, including BJP and regional partners, contributed to NDA's comfortable victory margin.

Rangaswamy leadership factor

Rangaswamy's continuing popularity as an accessible leader drove the NDA's campaign in Puducherry.

The 75 year old still rides his old Yamaha bike, plays tennis, and has his tea after his morning at a roadside stall.

In Puducherry, where constituencies have fewer than 30,000 electors on average, it is usual for Rangaswamy to call out people he knows by name during his roadside election meetings.

TVK electoral debut performance

Rangaswamy won his seat, Thattanchavady, for a fifth term.

In the runup to the 2021 elections, he relented and aligned with the BJP after some resistance, as he was confident his party would win the election on its own.

Apart from the BJP, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is also part of the AINRC-BJP alliance.

The Latchiya Jannanayaga Katchi, formed a few months ago by Jose Charles Martin -- son of 'lottery king' Santiago Martin, who has often been raided by probe agencies -- joined the NDA.

Rangaswamy, however, was unhappy with the development.

Martin won the Kamaraj Nagar seat by over 10,000 votes.

In his speech at the BJP headquarters on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the NDA's return in Puducherry and promised the UT's fisherfolk that the NDA government will continue to work for them and for the welfare of its people.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff