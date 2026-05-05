NDA retains Puducherry, its lone southern segment

Riding a pro-incumbency wave, the AINRC-led NDA has emerged victorious in the Puducherry Assembly elections, setting the stage to form the government with N Rangasamy at the helm.

IMAGE: BJP supporters and workers celebrate the BJP's victory in the West Bengal Assembly, Assam and Puducherry legislative assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The AINRC-led NDA secured a victory in the Puducherry Assembly elections, paving the way for government formation.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy of AINRC won both the Thattanchavady and Mangalam seats.

The NDA coalition includes BJP, AIADMK, and LJK, contributing to the overall victory.

Opposition DMK won five seats, while Congress secured one seat in the election.

N Rangasamy has a history of contesting from multiple seats, having won Thattanchavady in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Riding on a pro-incumbency wave, the All India NR Congress-led National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious in the April 9 Puducherry Assembly elections, all set to form the government for a successive term.

AINRC leader and Chief Minister N Rangasamy won from both the seats that he contested -- Thattanchavady and Mangalam, even as the party won a total of 11 seats and was leading in one, according to latest Election Commission figures.

Key Victories and Coalition Performance

Elections to 30 seats were held on April 9. The territorial assembly also has three nominated members to the House.

NDA constituent Bharatiya Janata Party won from four seats while other coalition members -- All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Latchiya Jananayaka Katchi, won from one seat each.

Winners from BJP included party senior and incumbent minister A Namassivayam.

Regional Political Landscape

The NDA's victory came on a day when actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam won in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and also emerged victorious from two seats in the UT.

Puducherry, a tiny UT located about 160 km from Chennai, borders Tamil Nadu districts Cuddalore and Villupuram on either sides.

Opposition Results and Rangasamy's Dual Wins

Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won five seats and Congress one.

While the CM trounced Neyam Makkal Kazagam rival E Vinayagam by 4,441 votes in Thattanchavady, his pocket borough seat, Rangasamy emerged victorious in Managalam too, defeating DMK's S S Rangan by 7050 votes.

Rangasamy's Electoral History

This is not the first time that Rangasamy has sought to contest from two seats.

He contested in Yanam and Thattanchavady in the 2021 assembly polls. He however was trounced in Yanam and was successful in Thattanchavady.

He may have to now vacate one of the seats.

Key losers include former CM Ve Vaithilingam at the hands of Rangasamy.