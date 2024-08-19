News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Why parents were made to wait for 3 hrs: CBI asks ex-RG Kar principal

Why parents were made to wait for 3 hrs: CBI asks ex-RG Kar principal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 19, 2024 13:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers for the fourth consecutive day on Monday questioned the former principal of Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor.

IMAGE: A CBI officer conducts a 3D mapping and scanning at the emergency gate of the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ghosh reached the CBI's city office at CGO Complex on Monday morning, an official said.

Ghosh was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted and why he made the parents wait for nearly three hours, he said.

 

The ex-principal was also questioned who had ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall at the emergency building of the hospital after the incident.

Ghosh has been questioned for several hours in the last three days since Friday by the CBI officers.

The officers of the central probe agency are also checking his mobile phone call list details as well as his WhatsApp chat list.

Ghosh, an orthopaedic doctor, had resigned from the R G Kar Medical College principal's post two days after the woman's body was found on August 9. He had expressed fears of being attacked, prompting his lawyer to seek protection from the Calcutta high court.

The court directed him to approach a single bench.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found in a seminar room at Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Kolkata rape-murder: What victim's parents told CBI
Kolkata rape-murder: What victim's parents told CBI
Make 'Women's Safety' The Reason Why You Vote Next
Make 'Women's Safety' The Reason Why You Vote Next
Workplaces Unsafe For Women? 400+ Cases
Workplaces Unsafe For Women? 400+ Cases
What's Ram Charan Doing With...?
What's Ram Charan Doing With...?
1 held for sharing Kolkata doc's pic, threatening CM
1 held for sharing Kolkata doc's pic, threatening CM
Bhagyashri's Eyes Don't Lie
Bhagyashri's Eyes Don't Lie
'Rohit never forgets his gameplan!'
'Rohit never forgets his gameplan!'

More like this

1 held for sharing Kolkata doc's pic, threatening CM

1 held for sharing Kolkata doc's pic, threatening CM

Guv calls emergency meet as Bengal women hit streets

Guv calls emergency meet as Bengal women hit streets

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances