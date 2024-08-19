News
1 held for sharing Kolkata victim's photo, threatening Mamata

1 held for sharing Kolkata victim's photo, threatening Mamata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 19, 2024 13:43 IST
A person was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly disclosing the identity on social media of the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and issuing threats to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, police said on Monday.

IMAGE: Doctors light candles as they take out a protest rally against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata RG Kar Hospital, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

The arrest was made after a complaint was lodged at the Taltala police station, they added.

"A complaint was received that the person with Instagram username 'Kirtisocial' uploaded three stories related to the incident that recently took place at RG Kar MCH, disclosing the picture and identity of the victim," a police officer said.

 

"At the same time, the accused person also shared two stories against the CM that contained offensive comments and life threats to her. Those were very much provocative in nature and might have created social unrest and promoted hatred among communities," he said.

The accused will be produced before a court, police said.

