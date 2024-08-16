News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Workplaces Unsafe For Women? 400+ Cases Registered

Workplaces Unsafe For Women? 400+ Cases Registered

By Ashli Varghese
August 16, 2024 08:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On average, 49 sexual harassment cases were reported every day in 2022.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
 

India has seen over 400 cases of sexual harassment at work every year since 2018, with an average of 445 cases being reported yearly, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

Over 419 cases, or about 35 per month, were reported in the country in 2022, the latest year for which data is available.

That year Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest number of sexual harassment cases at the workplace (97), followed by Kerala (83), Maharashtra (46), and Karnataka (43).

West Bengal, which is seeing protests after the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Hospital, did not figure among the list of five states that reported the highest number of cases of sexual harassment at offices and workplaces. The state logged one such case that year.

This comes against the backdrop of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), which was enacted more than a decade ago to safeguard women and provide mechanisms for addressing sexual harassment.

In FY23, companies reported 1,160 sexual harassment complaints, the highest number in the past decade.

However, only slightly more than half these cases were resolved, according to data from the Centre for Economic Data and Analysis, Ashoka University.

The data covered a sample of 300 companies, including 100 with the highest market capitalisation (rank 1 to 100), 100 in the middle range (rank 957 to 1,056), and 100 ranked between 1,914 and 2,013 on the NSE.

Meanwhile, the financial year ended March 31, 2023 saw 202 pending cases.

The lower number of pending cases compared to the difference between reported and resolved cases is attributed to factors such as complainants withdrawing their complaint applications, or the complainant or the accused leaving the company, the database noted.

On average, 49 sexual harassment cases were reported every day in 2022, according to NCRB.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Ashli Varghese
Source: source
 
Print this article
Help! I am being sexually harassed at work
Help! I am being sexually harassed at work
Sports Sexual Harassment Complaints May Be Higher
Sports Sexual Harassment Complaints May Be Higher
Viral clip: UP babu held for harassing female worker
Viral clip: UP babu held for harassing female worker
Mast Mast Bollywood Quiz
Mast Mast Bollywood Quiz
EC to announce schedule for assembly polls today
EC to announce schedule for assembly polls today
Wickets tumble in Guyana; Joseph grabs fifer
Wickets tumble in Guyana; Joseph grabs fifer
How Much Have MFs Invested In HDFC Bank?
How Much Have MFs Invested In HDFC Bank?

More like this

Ghaziabad woman ends life over workplace harassment

Ghaziabad woman ends life over workplace harassment

'You've To Choose Your Battles Carefully'

'You've To Choose Your Battles Carefully'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances