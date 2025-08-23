HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why 'Number 01' tree at Parliament's Gaj Dwar is being shifted

Why 'Number 01' tree at Parliament's Gaj Dwar is being shifted

By Neha Mishra
August 23, 2025 20:51 IST

The tree, about seven years old, will be transplanted near the Prerna Sthal, which houses the statues of national icons and freedom fighters that were earlier at different places on the premises. 

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside the Parliament House, in New Delhi. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

A lone tree standing at the Gaj Dwar, one of the six gates into the new Parliament building and often used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been flagged as a security hindrance by the SPG and will soon be transplanted within the complex itself.

Several agencies are involved in the decision -- the Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the security of the prime minister, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the Central government's primary construction agency that has to implement it, and the Delhi Forest Department that has to greenlight such a move.

It all started with the SPG flagging the full-grown tabebuia argentea tree, popularly known as the silver trumpet tree and distinctive for its bright yellow flowers, as a potential hindrance on the VVIP route, according to official documents accessed by PTI.

 

Things began to roll after that.

The process to transplant the tree, marked Number 01, will soon begin with the Delhi Forest Department giving its permission subject to "strict conditions" following the request by the CPWD which cited SPG's security concerns.

"As the Monsoon session has just concluded, the tree is likely to be transplanted next week," an official told PTI.

The chosen spot is the Prerna Sthal, which houses the statues of national icons and freedom fighters that were earlier at different places on the premises.

"Tree transplantation site proposed at near IG4 Prema Sathal (sic), Parliament House, was inspected by concerned field staff on 21.07.2025 and was found suitable and sufficient for transplantation of 01 nos. of tree," the document states.

The tree, about seven years old, grows quickly, needs little care and thrives in full sunlight and well-drained soil, which is why it is commonly seen in gardens, along roads and in other public spaces.

Besides this, the CPWD will also have to carry out compensatory plantation of 10 saplings of native species such as neem, amaltas, peepal, bargad, sheesham and arjun at Prerna Sthal.

Officials said the CPWD has already deposited a refundable security amount of Rs 57,000 with the forest department.

The forest department's permission mandates geo-tagging of new saplings, their maintenance for seven years, and an annual progress reporting to the forest department.

"The order also makes it clear that any transplantation beyond the approved tree will be treated as a violation of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act and may lead to withdrawal of permission," according to the order.

On Friday morning, a 20-year-old man attempted to scale a wall of Parliament House near the Red Cross Road at IG-2 gate by a climbing a tree adjoining the boundary wall. 

Multiple central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell of Delhi Police, are questioning him to ascertain his motive, the sources added.

Neha Mishra
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
