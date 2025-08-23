HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 'Suspicious man' apprehended outside Parliament House

'Suspicious man' apprehended outside Parliament House

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 23, 2025 16:30 IST

x

A 20-year-old "suspicious" man was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force on Saturday from near Parliament House Complex, an officer said.

IMAGE: CISF personnel at Parliament House premises in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The person has been handed over to the police by the CISF personnel for further investigation, the official said, adding, nothing "incriminating" was recovered from him.

The incident comes a day after a man was nabbed trying scaling the wall of the high-security building.

 

"The 20-year-old man was intercepted and apprehended by CISF personnel around 9:30 am on Saturday from the Raisina Road between the Rail Bhawan and the Parliament House.

"Initial probe found the man came to Delhi from Bengaluru and was supposed to travel to Dubai. Nothing incriminating has been recovered from him and he has been questioned," a senior security officer said.

A copy of his Aadhaar and passport was found in his phone. After preliminary questioning, he was handed over to the Kartavya Path Police Station for further investigation, he said.

The CISF and other security agencies have put in place a "proactive" standard operating procedure (SOP) for security around the Parliament complex following the August 22 incident.

As part of this procedure, a suspicious or doubtful-looking person will be proactively checked based on "profiling," and the person will be handed over to the local police, another security officer said.

There are numerous people who come to the Parliament House Complex, just the outside, to take pictures or merely to look at the elegant building every day.

Only those whose activities look suspicious or threatening are being intercepted to keep the complex safe from any untoward incident, the officer said.

The CISF was inducted to guard the complex last year, replacing the CRPF and other agencies, following the December 2023 security breach.

In 2023, two people released yellow smoke canisters inside the House while the session was on and MPs were present. Two others demonstrated outside.

In 2001, terrorists attacked the Parliament House but were neutralised by security forces.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Security breach at Parliament as man scales wall
Security breach at Parliament as man scales wall
CISF replaces CRPF in Parliament security from Monday
CISF replaces CRPF in Parliament security from Monday
Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On Security Breach?
Why Is The Modi Sarkar Mum On Security Breach?
Only A Security Breach?
Only A Security Breach?
8 security personnel suspended for Parl security breach
8 security personnel suspended for Parl security breach

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Countries That Cook The Most

webstory image 2

7 Greens You Ought To Be Eating

webstory image 3

HP Expands Gaming Lineup With Omen 16 Laptop In India

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi meets 'Makhana' farmers in Katihar, Bihar1:09

Rahul Gandhi meets 'Makhana' farmers in Katihar, Bihar

Mehreen Pirzada visits Mahakaleshwar Temple0:59

Mehreen Pirzada visits Mahakaleshwar Temple

Farmers celebrate vibrant Pola festival in Maharashtra's Jalgaon1:15

Farmers celebrate vibrant Pola festival in Maharashtra's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV