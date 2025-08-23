'Suspicious man' apprehended outside Parliament House

A 20-year-old "suspicious" man was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force on Saturday from near Parliament House Complex, an officer said.

IMAGE: CISF personnel at Parliament House premises in New Delhi. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The person has been handed over to the police by the CISF personnel for further investigation, the official said, adding, nothing "incriminating" was recovered from him.

The incident comes a day after a man was nabbed trying scaling the wall of the high-security building.

"The 20-year-old man was intercepted and apprehended by CISF personnel around 9:30 am on Saturday from the Raisina Road between the Rail Bhawan and the Parliament House.

"Initial probe found the man came to Delhi from Bengaluru and was supposed to travel to Dubai. Nothing incriminating has been recovered from him and he has been questioned," a senior security officer said.

A copy of his Aadhaar and passport was found in his phone. After preliminary questioning, he was handed over to the Kartavya Path Police Station for further investigation, he said.

The CISF and other security agencies have put in place a "proactive" standard operating procedure (SOP) for security around the Parliament complex following the August 22 incident.

As part of this procedure, a suspicious or doubtful-looking person will be proactively checked based on "profiling," and the person will be handed over to the local police, another security officer said.

There are numerous people who come to the Parliament House Complex, just the outside, to take pictures or merely to look at the elegant building every day.

Only those whose activities look suspicious or threatening are being intercepted to keep the complex safe from any untoward incident, the officer said.

The CISF was inducted to guard the complex last year, replacing the CRPF and other agencies, following the December 2023 security breach.

In 2023, two people released yellow smoke canisters inside the House while the session was on and MPs were present. Two others demonstrated outside.

In 2001, terrorists attacked the Parliament House but were neutralised by security forces.