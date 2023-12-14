News
Rediff.com  » News » Lok Sabha secretariat suspends 8 personnel for security breach

Lok Sabha secretariat suspends 8 personnel for security breach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 14, 2023 11:51 IST
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has suspended eight personnel for the security breach in Parliament, sources said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Security has been heightened in Parliament after the security breach incident. Photograph: ANI/X

Those suspended have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on Wednesday, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
