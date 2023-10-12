Why Mizoram parties asking EC to reschedule counting date

All the main political parties in Christian-majority Mizoram, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the ruling Mizo National Front, have written to the Election Commission, urging it to change the date for the counting of votes of the assembly elections as it is scheduled on December 3, a Sunday.

The other parties that have written to the EC are the Zoram People's Movement and the People's Conference. The conglomerate of major churches in the state, Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), has also sent a letter to the EC, urging it to change the date of counting.

The EC had on Monday announced the election schedule for five states -- Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held in a single phase on November 7 and counting of votes for all the five states is scheduled on December 3.

In its letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the MKHC said that Sundays are sacred for Christians and worship services are held in all towns and villages on that day.

It urged that the date for the counting of votes be shifted.

The BJP also wrote to the EC, urging it to postpone the date of counting as Sunday is a sacred day for Christians, and the entire day is devoted to church services throughout the state.

The ruling MNF wrote to the EC, urging it to reschedule the date of counting to December 4, which is Monday.

State Congress president Lalsawta said in his letter to the EC that Sunday is a sacred day for the people of Mizoram and no official programmes or businesses are held here on that day.

Urging the EC to respect the sentiments of the Mizo people, he urged it to reschedule the counting of votes to any day between Monday and Friday.

Christians are around 87 per cent of the population of Mizoram, according to the 2011 Census.