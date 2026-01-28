HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Mamata is calling for SC probe into Ajit Pawar's death

Why Mamata is calling for SC probe into Ajit Pawar's death

January 28, 2026 15:08 IST

Mamata stated that the truth would not emerge through existing mechanisms.

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points

  • Mamata said she only trust the SC as other agencies have been 'completely compromised'
  • Ajit Pawar, 66, and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Baramati in Pune district 
  • Banerjee said only a probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court would be credible

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, alleging that "all other agencies" have been "completely compromised".

Stressing that the truth would not emerge through existing mechanisms, Banerjee said only a probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court would be credible.

"We trust only the Supreme Court. All other agencies have been completely compromised," she told reporters in Kolkata before leaving for Singur.

 

Pawar (66), the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and four others were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed near Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday morning.

