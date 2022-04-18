News
Rediff.com  » News » Why Is CSMT Dolled Up?

Why Is CSMT Dolled Up?

By Rediff News Bureau
April 18, 2022 08:56 IST
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus -- India's best known railway station -- was lit up like a wedding to celebrate the 170th year of the railways in India.

1,100 lights illuminated the 134-year-old CSMT.

The first passenger train ran on April 16, 1853, from Bori Bunder to Thane, covering a distance of 34 km.

Please click on the images for glimpse of glorious CSMT.

Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Arun Patil

 

Photograph: Arun Patil

 

Photograph: Arun Patil

 

Photograph: Arun Patil

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

 
Rediff News Bureau
 
