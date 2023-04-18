Why Have These People Gathered?

The crowds gathered in Kanakapura to cheer D K Shivakumar as Karnataka's Congress president filed his nomination for the May 10 election in Karnataka.

A huge sea of supporters welcomed Shivakumar with coconuts and fruit garlands; DKS hopes to be chief minister if the Congress wins the assembly election.

IMAGE: The crowds that greeted Shivakumar in Kanakapura on nomination day, Monday, April 17, 2023, was unprecedented.

Readers: Have you seen such crowds for any other leader's nomination in any other election? Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Lakya Suryanarayan Tejasvi Surya, the Lok Sabha from Bangalore South, accompanies uncle Lakya Anantharamaiah Ravi Subramanya as the BJP MLA files his nomination for the Basavanagudi assembly constituency in Bengaluru. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Opposing Ravi Subramanya -- who has won the seat in 2008, 2013 and 2018 -- in Basavanagudi is Congress candidate U B Venkatesh, greeted here by supporters after filing his nomination papers.

In the 2018 election, Subramanya won the seat easily, defeating the JD-S nominee by 38,009 votes. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

