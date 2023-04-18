News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Who Is This Ex-PM Blessing?

Who Is This Ex-PM Blessing?

By REDIFF NEWS
Last updated on: April 18, 2023 09:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy's son. He is also former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's grandson.

Nikhil will contest the May 10 assembly election in Karnataka from the Ramanagara constituency.

As this is his first assembly election, a large number of JD-S members accompanied him as he filed his nomination.

But before he did so, Nikhil sought his grandparents's blessings.

Nikhil is predominantly known as an actor in the Kannada and Telugu film industries. He made his acting debut with the Kannada-Telugu bilingual movie Jaguar. He joined his family's JD-S party in 2018.

 

IMAGE: H D Deve Gowda blesses Nikhil after presenting him the 'B' form for his nomination.
Deve Gowda also gave the form to Nikhil's father H D Kumaraswamy, who will contest the assembly election from Channapatna.

 

IMAGE: Nikhil poses for a picture with his grandfather before heading to file his nomination.

 

IMAGE: Nikhil seeks his grandmother Chennamma Deve Gowda's blessings before filing his nomination from the Ramanagara constituency. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Nikhil, accompanied by his mother Anitha Kumaraswamy, files his nomination for the Ramanagara constituency, whose current MLA is his mum.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Kaun Banega Karnataka Ka Mukhya Mantri?
Kaun Banega Karnataka Ka Mukhya Mantri?
Can Modi Swing It For BJP In Karnataka?
Can Modi Swing It For BJP In Karnataka?
Faultlines Resurface In Karnataka BJP
Faultlines Resurface In Karnataka BJP
We were with them for 25 years but...: Uddhav on BJP
We were with them for 25 years but...: Uddhav on BJP
Adhuna's Summer-Ready Hair Hacks
Adhuna's Summer-Ready Hair Hacks
EPL PIX: Rampaging Liverpool rout Leeds
EPL PIX: Rampaging Liverpool rout Leeds
Time To Ladder Up Your FD Deposits
Time To Ladder Up Your FD Deposits
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

JD-S refuses ticket to Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law

JD-S refuses ticket to Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law

Kin of 3 ministers in BJP's third Karnataka list

Kin of 3 ministers in BJP's third Karnataka list

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances