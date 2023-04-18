Who Is This Ex-PM Blessing?

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy's son. He is also former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's grandson.
Nikhil will contest the May 10 assembly election in Karnataka from the Ramanagara constituency.
As this is his first assembly election, a large number of JD-S members accompanied him as he filed his nomination.
But before he did so, Nikhil sought his grandparents's blessings.
Nikhil is predominantly known as an actor in the Kannada and Telugu film industries. He made his acting debut with the Kannada-Telugu bilingual movie Jaguar. He joined his family's JD-S party in 2018.
