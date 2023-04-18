Who Is This Ex-PM Blessing?

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy's son. He is also former prime minister H D Deve Gowda's grandson.

Nikhil will contest the May 10 assembly election in Karnataka from the Ramanagara constituency.

As this is his first assembly election, a large number of JD-S members accompanied him as he filed his nomination.

But before he did so, Nikhil sought his grandparents's blessings.

Nikhil is predominantly known as an actor in the Kannada and Telugu film industries. He made his acting debut with the Kannada-Telugu bilingual movie Jaguar. He joined his family's JD-S party in 2018.



Deve Gowda also gave the form to Nikhil's father H D Kumaraswamy, who will contest the assembly election from Channapatna. IMAGE: H D Deve Gowda blesses Nikhil after presenting him the 'B' form for his nomination.Deve Gowda also gave the form to Nikhil's father H D Kumaraswamy, who will contest the assembly election from Channapatna.

IMAGE: Nikhil poses for a picture with his grandfather before heading to file his nomination.

IMAGE: Nikhil seeks his grandmother Chennamma Deve Gowda's blessings before filing his nomination from the Ramanagara constituency. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nikhil, accompanied by his mother Anitha Kumaraswamy, files his nomination for the Ramanagara constituency, whose current MLA is his mum.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com