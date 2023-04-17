Ice Cream Before Seeing Rahul

Rahul Gandhi traveled to Kolar on Sunday, April 16, 2023, the first time he visited Karnataka, which goes to the polls on May 10, after being disqualified as an MP.
Glimpses from the election rally -- which unlike the Maharashtra Bhushan event in Kharghar, on Sunday, which was held in an open ground and resulted in 11 sunstroke deaths and landed several others in hospital -- the Congress meeting in Kolar was held under a giant canopy, shielding the participants from the sun, if not the heat.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com