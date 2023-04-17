News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Was forcefully thrown out of BJP': Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

'Was forcefully thrown out of BJP': Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 17, 2023 10:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday joined the Congress ahead of the May 10 assembly elections in the state.

IMAGE: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday joined the Congress. Photograph: ANI

He joined the party in the presence of All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala (Karnataka in-charge), Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee  president D K Shivakumar and Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, among others.

Shettar on Sunday had resigned as the Hubli-Dharwad (Central) MLA after the BJP denied him the ticket to contest the assembly polls.

 

The 67-year old six-time MLA, Shettar was asked by the BJP top brass to make way for others, but he on his part had asserted he wanted to contest one last time.

After joining the Congress, Shettar alleged that he had been humiliated by the BJP by denying him a ticket and that party is today in the control of "very few people."

"I was forcefully thrown out of the party that I built...I'm joining the Congress by accepting its ideology and principles," he told reporters.

On his arrival in Bengaluru from Hubballi on Sunday night, Shettar had held discussions with Congress leaders Surjewala, Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, former minister and campaign committee chief M B Patil and veteran party leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Shettar's relative).

This decision of Shettar, a prominent Lingayat leader from north Karnataka, may adversely impact the BJP's prospects in a number of segments in the region, according to political observers.

Shettar, a veteran BJP leader whose family has been associated with the party since Jana Sangh days, is an influential leader from its bastion of Kittur Karnataka region. While in the BJP he had served as a Minister, Speaker, Leader of the Opposition and the chief minister.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Can Modi Swing It For BJP In Karnataka?
Can Modi Swing It For BJP In Karnataka?
Faultlines Resurface In Karnataka BJP
Faultlines Resurface In Karnataka BJP
Kaun Banega Karnataka Ka Mukhya Mantri?
Kaun Banega Karnataka Ka Mukhya Mantri?
Modi called me a friend and then...: Gehlot
Modi called me a friend and then...: Gehlot
PIX: Barcelona held to goalless draw; Juventus lose
PIX: Barcelona held to goalless draw; Juventus lose
'Fulfilling Salman's audience expectations isn't easy'
'Fulfilling Salman's audience expectations isn't easy'
Hetmyer doesn't like easy situations: Samson
Hetmyer doesn't like easy situations: Samson
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Denying ticket can cost...: Shettar's ultimatum to BJP

Denying ticket can cost...: Shettar's ultimatum to BJP

Why BJP In Karnataka Is Not In Good Health

Why BJP In Karnataka Is Not In Good Health

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances