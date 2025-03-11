Why Did Daughters Thrash Their Father?

A video of daughters thrashing their father has gone viral on the Internet.

While the daughters are beating their father, their mother can be seen holding her husband's legs tight so that he doesn't escape. The young son can be seen to protest but the daughters threaten him, too

The video is from Morena in Madhya Pradesh. The man in the video died later, leading to social media outrage against the family.

IMAGE: A screen grab from the viral video.

A user on X, Anushka Gupta, wrote, 'Mother & both daughters should be given death penalty ooops but no feminism, women are goddess one murder should be allowed & all the s…'

Another user, Khushwant Mann, wrote on X, 'India is hell for men.'

The man in the video has been identified as Harendra Maurya from Morena.

'The incident in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, involves the death of a man named Harendra Maurya under suspicious circumstances. His wife and daughters physically assaulted him. They beat him to death and attempted to stage it as suicide,' alleged Dr (law) Aaroha R K on X.

Another user on X, Jayant Singh, wondered, 'One is curious as to what provoked the whole family, wife, son and daughter to unite against the father. Better to wait for more info to emerge.'

When this correspondent contacted senior police officer Dipali Chandoriya in Morena, she confirmed that Maurya died after the beating.

However, she said the death was due to hanging but did not divulge details.

"We are waiting for the post-mortem report and only after that can we confirm the reason for the death," Chandoriya said.

Asked if Maurya's daughters have been charged in the case, Chandoriya said, "Right now the daughters have not been made accused in the case. The matter is under investigation so it would not be appropriate for me to say that they are accused in the death of Maurya or not."

"We will decide to make them accused or not only after the post-mortem report."