Ukraine an issue of humanity, beyond politics or economy: Modi at G7 Summit

The current situation in Ukraine is an issue of humanity and of human values and not about politics or economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, asserting that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way to resolve the conflict.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, May 20, 2023. Photograph: Courtesy Narendra Modi on Twitter

In an address at a G7 session in Hiroshima, Modi said all countries must respect the UN Charter, international law and sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations and called for raising voices together against unilateral attempts to change the status quo.

The prime minister's comments came against the backdrop of the lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Modi also invoked Buddha and said there is no such problem in the modern age, whose solution cannot be found in his teachings.

In his remarks, Modi also referred to his talks on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today we heard from President Zelensky. I also met him yesterday. I do not consider the current situation as an issue of politics or economy. I believe it is an issue of humanity, an issue of human values," the prime minister said.

"We have said from the beginning, that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way. And to solve this situation, we will try as much as possible, whatever can be done from India," he said.

Modi said India has always been of the opinion that any tension and any dispute should be resolved peacefully through dialogue.

The prime minister said that in the current global situation, the maximum and most profound effects of the food, fuel and fertilizer crisis are being felt by the developing countries.

"Global peace, stability and prosperity is a common objective of all of us. In today's interconnected world, tension in any one region affects all countries. And, developing countries, which have limited resources, are affected the most," he said.

"Due to the current global situation, the maximum and most profound effects of the food, fuel and fertilizer crisis are being suffered by these countries," he added.