Why Atishi is on the Road

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from the Kalkaji constituency, embarked on a roadshow before she filed her nomination for the Delhi assembly election.
IMAGE: Atishi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia wave to supporters during the roadshow. All photographs: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Atishi and Manish Sisodia during the roadshow.
IMAGE: Atishi and Manish Sisodia with their party symbol, the jhhadu.
IMAGE: Atishi with Manish Sisodia.
IMAGE: AAP supporters cheer during the roadshow with cutouts of AAP's main vote catcher.
IMAGE: Atishi files her nomination at the district election office in New Delhi.
IMAGE: Filling in some last minute information.
IMAGE: Atishi swears her allegiance to the Constitution.
IMAGE: Camera crews and reporters besiege the chief minister for bytes.
IMAGE: Nomination done. It's back to the campaign trail.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com