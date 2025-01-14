Why Atishi is on the Road

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from the Kalkaji constituency, embarked on a roadshow before she filed her nomination for the Delhi assembly election.

IMAGE: Atishi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia wave to supporters during the roadshow. All photographs: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Atishi and Manish Sisodia during the roadshow.

IMAGE: Atishi and Manish Sisodia with their party symbol, the jhhadu.

IMAGE: Atishi with Manish Sisodia.

IMAGE: AAP supporters cheer during the roadshow with cutouts of AAP's main vote catcher.

IMAGE: Atishi files her nomination at the district election office in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Filling in some last minute information.

IMAGE: Atishi swears her allegiance to the Constitution.

IMAGE: Camera crews and reporters besiege the chief minister for bytes.

IMAGE: Nomination done. It's back to the campaign trail.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com