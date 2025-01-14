Kejriwal is following Modi's strategy: Rahul at Delhi rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying there is no difference between the two leaders and they do not want backwards, Dalits, tribals and minorities to get their due share.

IMAGE: Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi greets during a public rally ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, at Seelampur in Delhi, January 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Specifically targeting Kejriwal at his first public meeting for Delhi assembly polls, Gandhi said that the AAP convenor was following "Modi's strategy of propaganda and false promises" despite rising pollution, corruption and inflation in the national capital.

He also promised a caste survey in Delhi if the Congress formed the government in the national capital.

Gandhi hailed the work done under three successive Sheila Dikshit-led governments and asserted that neither Kejriwal nor the BJP can match the Congress' track record.

The former Congress chief urged Kejriwal to make his stand clear on the issue of caste census and the demand for the removal of the 50 per cent cap on reservations. He promised that the Congress would get a nationwide caste census done and the 50 per cent cap on reservations would be removed through the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha when it forms a government at the Centre.

Gandhi said the Congress is clear in its politics that everyone in the country is equal and exuded confidence that "love will triumph over hatred".

"Look at my politics throughout my life. Till I am alive, whenever an Indian will be assaulted, be it a Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian, that person may be of any caste, you will find Rahul Gandhi protecting that person," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said addressing his 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' public meeting in Seelampur here.

"This is what India means to me, a country where there is no hatred and the poorest of the poor, be it of any religion or caste, can dream big," he said.

Gandhi said the Congress would not let "billionaires like Adani and Ambani control everything while the poor keep suffering".

"We do not want such an India and we won't let it happen," he said and asked whether Kejriwal and Modi had ever said a word against big businessmen.

Training his guns at Kejriwal, Gandhi recalled that the AAP chief had said that he would clean Delhi, remove corruption, and turn the national capital into Paris.

"What actually happened -- one cannot move around due to pollution and inflation is rising," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Arvind Kejriwal had talked of removing corruption. Has he removed corruption? Just like Modi ji's propaganda through the media, making false promises one after another, he (Kejriwal) is following the same strategy. There is no difference at all," Gandhi said.

Taking to X, Kejriwal said Rahul Gandhi "abused" him a lot but he will not comment on the Congress leader's statements. "His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country," the AAP chief said.

The Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc. The two parties had fought the Lok Sabha election together in Delhi, but are contesting the assembly polls separately.

Stressing that India belongs to everyone, Gandhi said the Congress does not want "an India run by a handful of crony capitalists".

He said a look at the list of top 500 companies will show that "not even one is headed by any backward, Dalit, tribal or minority" community member.

"When I talk of caste census, neither Modi says a word nor does Kejriwal because both want that backward sections, Dalits, tribals and minorities do not get their due share (bhagidari). Ask Kejriwal whether he is with the caste census. Ask Modi ji whether he is with the caste census," Gandhi said.

"I had said to Modi ji in Parliament that whether you do it or not, we will get the caste census done and reservation cap removed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha when a Congress government comes.

"We want equality, we want the poorest of the poor, whether they are Dalits, backwards, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or Christians, to dream big. I want to see a day when Dalits, backwards and minorities head companies that are in the top 500," he said.

"The truth is that long speeches will be given by Kejriwal and Modi but when it comes to giving the rightful share only the Congress can give that," he said citing the examples of RTI, land acquisition, Right to food and MGNREGS.

He urged the people to support the Congress and make it victorious, asserting that the party would ensure Delhi's development as in the past under Sheila Dikshit's government.

"Neither Kejriwal nor the BJP can do what the Congress had done," Gandhi said.

He said a battle of ideology is currently on in the country.

"It is written in the Constitution that India belongs to everyone. The BJP-RSS people spread hatred, make people fight," he alleged.

"We walked from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to protect the Constitution. (BR) Ambedkar's Constitution is being attacked by Narendra Modi and the people of BJP-RSS daily," he alleged.

"Till I am alive, I will protect every Indian from assault be it Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians," he said.

With the rise of AAP, Congress' stake in Delhi's political landscape has shrunk and it failed to open its account in the last two assembly polls.

Gandhi said the Congress would keep fighting the BJP's ideology and that was the message of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"We are against the BJP-RSS ideology, we were against, are against them and will always remain so... we walked for 4,000 km and changed the politics of the country," he said.

Gandhi said he wants to assure the people that India belongs to everyone and not to 15-20 crony capitalists.

He said Modi talked about '"400 paar"' in the Lok Sabha polls but the Congress ensured that after the polls, he has to bow before the Constitution.