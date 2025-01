Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP's campaign song for the Delhi assembly elections.

IMAGE: Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, party MP Sanjay Singh and AAP leader Manish Sisodia greets supporters during AAP's campaign song launch. All photographs: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha watch children perform during the launch.

IMAGE: Children perform in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal, Gopal Rai, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Manish Sisodia.

IMAGE: Kejriwal speaks while Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha listen.

IMAGE: Atishi with Kejriwal, Rai, Bharadwaj, Singh, Chadha and Sisodia, here and below.

IMAGE: AAP supporters at the launch.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com