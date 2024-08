Glimpses from the traditional coconut breaking competition during the Narali Purnima festival in Mumbai, August 19, 2024.

This ceremony is usually observed by the fishing communities in Maharashtra on the full moon day of the month of Shravan.

The communities offer rice, flowers and coconuts to Lord Varuna, the god of the oceans.

All photographs: Sahil Salvi

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com