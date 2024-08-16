Raksha Bandhan Recipe: Hina's Millet Kheer

Most Indian sweets contain milk, ghee or malai/khoya. It can be quite challenging to make a vegan kheer that doesn't include sugar and is yet yummy.

Chef Hina Gujral, a staunch supporter of Veganuary India, suggests you attempt a Millet Kheer with coconut milk on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The kheer is made with barnyard millets and gets its sweetness from dates. Full of nuts, this healthy nourishing dessert is sure to brighten up your sibling celebrations.

Hina is a banker turned blogger. This vegan chef is author of the book The 100 Best Curries.

Millet Kheer

Serves: 3 to 4

Ingredients

¼ cup bhagar or barnyard millets

¼ cup seedless dates, preferably Omani

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp chopped cashews

1 tbsp chopped almonds

1 tbsp chopped pistachios

1 tbsp raisins

1 tsp charoli or chironji or almondettes or Cuddapah almonds, roasted

1 litre coconut milk

1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

Water

3-4 tbsp hot water

Rose petals, to garnish

Method

Rinse the millets in water 2 to 3 times.

Soak for 2 to 3 hours in a large bowl of water.

Drain the water and keep aside.

Transfer the dates to a blender and blend to a smooth paste.

Keep aside.

Add the millets and saute for 3-5 minutes.

Add the coconut milk, cardamom powder and stir to avoid any lump formation.

Let it come to a boil.

Lower the heat and let the coconut milk simmer.

Keep stirring at regular intervals.

The whole process of slow cooking the millet in the coconut milk takes about 30 to 40 minutes.

Keep scraping the sides of the pan and add the scrapings of coconut cream back into the kheer.

Once the millets are cooked and the kheer thickens, add the date paste.

Mix and allow the kheer to simmer for 5 minutes more.

Take off heat and serve either warm or chilled, garnished with the saffron, rose petals, nuts, raisins.

Hina Gujral lives in Bengaluru.