Exit polls predict BJP win in Delhi polls, Cong in 3rd place

Several exit polls on Wednesday predicted a victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi assembly polls, while the Congress was projected to make no significant gains from last elections.

IMAGE:BJP candidate from Kalkaji assembly constituency Ramesh Bidhuri with party workers during the Delhi Assembly election, at Kalkaji in New Delhi, February 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two exit polls, however, predicted a victory for the Aam Admi Party, and as many showed a close contest between them, with an edge for the BJP.

The Election Commission will announce the official results after the counting of on February 8. Exit polls are projections made by election survey agencies based on interviews of voters as they come out after casting their votes.

These may vary widely from the actual results. In the 2020 Delhi polls, most exit polls got their predictions wrong.

Among the exit polls that predicted a BJP victory, the People's Pulse showed the National Democratic Alliance was likely to get 51 to 60 seats, while the AAP may get 10-19 seats. The Congress, it claimed, will not be able to open its account.

According to People's Insight exit poll, the NDA is likely to get 40 to 44 seats, the AAP 25 to 29 seats, and the Congress 0-1 seat.

The P-Marq exit poll predicted 39-49 seats for the BJP and its allies, 21-31 seats for AAP and 0-1 for the Congress.

The JVC exit poll said the BJP and allies would get 39-45, the AAP 22-31 seats and the Congress 0-2.

Similarly, the Poll Diary predicted 42-50 seats of the BJP and allies, while giving the AAP 18-25 seats, 0-2 for the Congress and 0-1 for others.

Chankya Strategies exit poll said the BJP and allies are likely to get 39-44 seats, the AAP is likely to get 25-28, while Congress may get 2-3.