News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » A Tamil Nadu Village Prays For Kamala

A Tamil Nadu Village Prays For Kamala

By REDIFF NEWS
November 05, 2024 17:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hours before the US presidential elections, special prayers were held for Democrat candidate Kamala Devi Harris's victory at her ancestral village in Tamil Nadu.

The prayers were organised by Anushanath's Anukragni organisation in Thulasendrapuram village in Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu.

The organisation's founder, Ballu, affirmed hope that Harris will win the upcoming elections.

"She will definitely win the elections. We have organised a special puja for her victory," he said.

Thulasendrapuram village happens to be the birthplace of Harris' maternal grandfather, P V Gopalan.

Earlier, an 11-day-long Maha Yagnam was conducted in Telangana for her victory.

Speaking to ANI, Nalla Suresh Reddy, the founder of the Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation, said that the Goddess has listened to the voices of everyone and they are optimistic about Harris's chances of becoming America's first woman president.

 

IMAGE: Supporters cheer for Kamala in Thulasendrapuram, the village where her maternal grandfather was born, November 5, 2024. All photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A priest carries flowers required to perform puja inside a temple in Thulasendrapuram.

 

IMAGE: The puja begins.

 

IMAGE: A man reads a newspaper at a restaurant in Thulasendrapuram. The headline reads, 'US presidential election today'.

 

IMAGE: A man cycles past a Kamala poster in Thulasendrapuram.

 

IMAGE: A calendar with images of US President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris inside a shop in Thulasendrapuram.

 

IMAGE: Priests perform the puja for Kamala's success.

 

IMAGE: A kolam, a tradition in Tamil culture, to express hopes for Kamala's success.

 

IMAGE: A devotee prays inside the Sri Dharmasastha temple for Kamala's victory.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Exclusive! 'Kamala Is Like A Daughter To Me'
Exclusive! 'Kamala Is Like A Daughter To Me'
My niece, Kamala Harris
My niece, Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris: Her Life In Photos
Kamala Harris: Her Life In Photos
Is The Mat Calling Vinesh Back?
Is The Mat Calling Vinesh Back?
Look Who's Wearing Rohit Bal!
Look Who's Wearing Rohit Bal!
'I Have Ideas For Two Sequels For Andaz Apna Apna'
'I Have Ideas For Two Sequels For Andaz Apna Apna'
Polish paraglider stranded in HP rescued after 2 days
Polish paraglider stranded in HP rescued after 2 days
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this
The Elevance of Kamala Harris
The Elevance of Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris through her sister's eyes
Kamala Harris through her sister's eyes

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances