How They Count Votes In America

Glimpses from Milwaukee, Kalamazzoo and Marietta as votes are counted in America's presidential election.

IMAGE: An election official works during the 2024 USA presidential election in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Electoral workers count votes in Milwaukee. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: An election official works in Milwaukee. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Electoral workers count votes in Milwaukee. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

IMAGE: Election staffers work at the Cobb County Elections and Registration Office in Marietta, Georgia. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

IMAGE: Marty Myers and Bruce Caple put away the last box after Michigan polls closed in Kalamazzoo, Michigan. Photograph: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

IMAGE: Election officials cheer in Kalamazzoo as Michigan polls close. Photograph: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com