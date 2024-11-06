News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » How They Count Votes In America

How They Count Votes In America

By REDIFF NEWS
November 06, 2024 08:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Glimpses from Milwaukee, Kalamazzoo and Marietta as votes are counted in America's presidential election.

 

IMAGE: An election official works during the 2024 USA presidential election in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Electoral workers count votes in Milwaukee. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An election official works in Milwaukee. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Electoral workers count votes in Milwaukee. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Election staffers work at the Cobb County Elections and Registration Office in Marietta, Georgia. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Marty Myers and Bruce Caple put away the last box after Michigan polls closed in Kalamazzoo, Michigan. Photograph: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Election officials cheer in Kalamazzoo as Michigan polls close. Photograph: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Trump, Melania Vote In Florida
Trump, Melania Vote In Florida
A Tamil Nadu Village Prays For Kamala
A Tamil Nadu Village Prays For Kamala
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
'Trump Wants To Make America White Again'
Trump, Harris bag reliable votes; eyes on swing states
Trump, Harris bag reliable votes; eyes on swing states
Ready For The Pushkar Camel Fair?
Ready For The Pushkar Camel Fair?
'Kamala Has A Very Strong Connect With India'
'Kamala Has A Very Strong Connect With India'
'Lack of trust': Netanyahu fires his defence minister
'Lack of trust': Netanyahu fires his defence minister
US VOTES!

US VOTES!

More like this
'Trump Respects The Indian People'
'Trump Respects The Indian People'
'Kamala Has A Very Strong Connect With India'
'Kamala Has A Very Strong Connect With India'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances