Kamala Or Trump? US Voters Choose

Glimpses of Election Day across the USA.

IMAGE: Melissa Fehl votes, next to a cat named Skye, in the 2024 US presidential election on Election Day at the Mattress Factory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, November 5, 2024.

Pennslvania is one of the battleground states whose results will determine the winner of the election. Photograph: Quinn Glabicki/Reuters

IMAGE: People vote at the Buckhead library in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

IMAGE: People vote in Detroit, Michigan, another battleground state. Photograph: Rebecca Cook/Reuters

IMAGE: People vote at the Grover Cleveland Elementary School in Erie, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: People line up to vote at the Park Tavern in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Cheney Orr/Reuters

IMAGE: People queue to vote outside the Billings Park Community Center in Superior, Wisconsin, another battleground state. Photograph: Erica Dischino/Reuters

IMAGE: First-time voter Henry Schultz, 18, casts his ballot as the Billings Park Community Center opens in Superior, Wisconsin. Photograph: Erica Dischino/Reuters

IMAGE: Mary Miller, who has a mobility issue and cannot leave her car to vote, is accompanied by her neighbor Jan Fredette as election officials Owen O'Keefe and Brandon Rieckhoff, who are from different parties, assist her with the voting process, outside the Faith Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Photograph: Carlos Osorio/Reuters

IMAGE: A person votes in Springfield, Ohio, another battleground state. Photograph: Megan Jelinger/Reuters

IMAGE: A campaign volunteer for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Devi Harris hands out a campaign flyer near a polling station in Detroit, Michigan. Photograph: Rebecca Cook/Reuters

IMAGE: An official ballot for the 2024 US presidential election in Manhattan, New York City. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the media gather as Republican presidential nominee Donald J Trump and his wife Melania Trump are expected to vote at the Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com