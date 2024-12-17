Who Says Our Netas Are Not Educated?

In Maharashtra's 288-member Assembly, the share of legislators with college degrees increased over the past decade.

IMAGE: Congress Umred MLA Sanjay Meshram is an IIT-Bombay alumnus and an entrepreneur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Meshram/Facebook

More legislators now identify themselves as 'businesspersons', an increase seen across industrialised and agrarian states alike.

This shift is accompanied by rising educational attainment and ageing assemblies, but progress on gender representation remains dismal.

In Jharkhand, the median age of MLAs, according to data compiled by PRS Legislative Research, rose from 43 in 2009 to 53 in 2024 (the new Assembly).

The share of businesspersons climbed from 26 per cent in 2014 to 37 per cent in 2024.

Women's representation in the assembly, though at its highest yet after the November polls, remains limited to 12 of the 81 seats.

Among the newly elected MLAs, 37 per cent identified as 'businesspersons', up from 27 per cent in 2019 and 26 per cent in 2014.

Legislators often report multiple professions, and 31 per cent also identified as agriculturists, up from 26 per cent in 2019.

In Maharashtra's 288-member assembly, the share of legislators with college degrees increased over the past decade.

In 2014, 47 per cent said they had read only until higher secondary; the figure was 45 per cent in 2019 and 41 per cent in 2024 (the latest assembly).

Meanwhile, the average age rose from 49 in 2009 to 54, and women's representation remains stagnant at 8 per cent.

This year, 86 per cent of MLAs listed agriculture and/or business as their profession.

Those identifying solely as businesspersons grew from 49 per cent in 2014 to 55 per cent in 2024.

In Haryana, 14 per cent of MLAs in the new assembly are aged over 70, compared to 7 per cent in 2019 and 1 per cent in 2014.

Businesspersons account for 41 per cent of the legislators.

In Jammu and Kashmir, only 7 per cent of MLAs in the newly elected assembly are aged 24 to 40, a decrease from 13 per cent in 2014 and 15 per cent in 2008.

Meanwhile, 44 per cent are aged 56 to 70, up from 28 per cent in 2008 and 2014, and 8 per cent are over 70, an increase from 5 per cent in 2014.

Seventy per cent of MLAs now hold graduate or postgraduate degrees, up from 66 per cent in 2014, according to data from mynetainfo.com.

In Andhra Pradesh, the number of MLAs younger than 40 has dropped from 18 in 2019 (11 per cent) to 11 in 2024 (7 per cent), while those over 70 have risen from 2 per cent to 8 per cent.

In Sikkim, the proportion of MLAs aged over 55 has increased from 34 per cent in 2019 to 42 per cent in 2024, while those with at least an undergraduate degree rose from 48 per cent to 55 per cent.

The Arunachal Pradesh assembly has also aged significantly over the past four terms. In 2009, the average age of MLAs was 46; by 2024, it had climbed to 53.

No elected candidates in 2024 are under 40, compared to eight in 2009.

In Telangana, the share of MLAs over 55 rose from 39 per cent in 2018 to 60 per cent in 2023.

In Rajasthan, a majority of MLAs have graduate degrees. In 2018, more than half of the women elected and about a quarter of the men were postgraduates, a trend that remained consistent in 2023.

In Chhattisgarh, the proportion of MLAs aged over 55 rose sharply from 16 per cent in the previous assembly to 41 per cent in the one elected in December 2023.

In Madhya Pradesh, the proportion of MLAs over 55 increased from 21 per cent in 2008 to 50 per cent in 2023.

Odisha's assembly, where elections were held in May 2024, stands out as an exception.

The average age of MLAs fell from 53 in 2019 to 51, and the share of those with at least an undergraduate degree dropped from 73 per cent to 65 per cent, according to PRS Legislative Research.

This shift may be attributed to the unseating of a government that had held power for nearly 25 years.

In the 18th Lok Sabha, the average age of MPs is 56, a slight decrease from 59 in the 17th Lok Sabha, which was the oldest in India's history.

Seventy-eight per cent of MPs have completed at least undergraduate education, up from 73 per cent in the previous term.

The number of MPs identifying as businesspersons declined to 100 (18 per cent) from 144 (26 per cent) in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Similarly, those identifying as agriculturists dropped from 41 per cent to 33 per cent.

