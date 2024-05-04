News
Rediff.com  » News » The Richest Candidate In Election 2024

The Richest Candidate In Election 2024

By Samreen Wani
May 04, 2024 08:52 IST
Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the Telugu Desam Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Guntur, has Rs 5,700 crore in declared family assets.

IMAGE: Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmas campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmas/X

With over Rs 5,700 crore (Rs 57 billion) in declared family assets, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, the Telugu Desam Party's Lok Sabha candidate from Guntur, has emerged as the richest candidate in the elections thus far.

He is the second richest candidate to contest the Lok Sabha election in at least two decades based on declared assets.

The richest candidate to do so was Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys, who contested as a Congress candidate from Bangalore South in the 2014 elections.

The majority of Pemmasani's assets are in the moveable segment.

The richest candidate in 2004 was Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the Congress candidate from Mysuru, with assets over Rs 1,500 crore (Rs 15 billion).

In 2009, V M Singh (Congress) had the highest assets of Rs 632 crore (Rs 6.32 billion).

Ramesh Kumar Sharma, an Independent from Pataliputra, declared the highest assets worth Rs 1,107 crore (Rs 11.07 billion) in 2019.

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Samreen Wani
