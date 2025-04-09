HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Who Are These People With Trump?

By REDIFF NEWS
April 09, 2025 18:52 IST

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump with released Israeli hostages Keith Siegel, Aviva Siegel and Iair Horn during the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, April 8, 2025, here and below. All photographs: Nathan Howard/Reuters

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: Trump appears truimphant at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner.

 

IMAGE: Trump speaks at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner.
 

Photographs curated and feature presented by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
