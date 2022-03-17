Who Are These Kids With Bhagwant Mann?

300,000 people reportedly turned up at Khatkar Kalan village to watch Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann being sworn in as Punjab chief minister.

But we bet none was as special for the new CM as his children Seerat Kaur and Dilshan who flew down from their home in California to attend their dad's swearing in.

Seerat and Dilshan live with their mum Inderpreet Kaur in the States. Inderpreet, who was a constant sight beside Bhagwant during his first Lok Sabha campaign in 2014, separated from her husband in 2015 and migrated to the US.

'I always worked hard for his success, but behind his back,' Indepreet told The Indian Express. 'I have never said anything bad for him from my side. He was always in my prayers for all these years and will always continue to be. Yes, there were physical distances, but that doesn't mean we were not praying for his success.'

'It's just that I was busy here in the US with my work and children's studies,' Inderpreet added.

Please click on the image for a sweet look at Mann and his kids.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com