White collar terror module: Kashmir starts profiling mosques, madrasas

White collar terror module: Kashmir starts profiling mosques, madrasas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 13, 2026 15:57 IST

Authorities have started a process of profiling mosques, madrassas and persons associated with the management of these religious institutions in Kashmir following the busting of the 'white collar' terror module last year, officials said.

IMAGE: A security personnel stands a guard in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

A proforma has been given to village numberdars (village-level revenue department employees) for getting the details of mosques, madrassas, imams (prayer leaders), teachers and management committee members of these institutions, the officials said.

The focus of the enumeration drive is on the finances of mosques and madrassas, including the source of funds used for construction and meeting the day-to-day expenses, they said.

 

The officials said that besides the usual details, the teachers of madrassas and imams are also expected to provide details of their Aadhar card, bank account, property ownership, social media handles, passport, ATM card, ration card, driving licence, SIM cards and mobile phone model along with the IMEI number.

A senior official, who wished not to be named, said that among the objectives of the drive is to create a database of mosques and madrassas and the people associated with these.

"During the investigation into the 'white collar' terror module, which was busted in November last year, it came to light that some of the suspects were radicalised through madrassas or social media. The role of some imams like Moulvi Irfan has also put them under the scanner," the official said.

The proforma also seeks details about the Muslim sect -- Barelvi, Deobandi, Hanafi or Ahle Hadeeth -- the mosque or the madrassa is following.

The officials said the rise of puritanical Islam, which abhors the Sufi version that is widely followed in Kashmir, is also seen as a factor in radicalisation of the youth in the valley.

The imams, teachers and management committee members have also been asked to provide details of any past involvement in terrorist or subversive activities, including details about any pending cases or convictions by a court of law.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, with the help of UP Police and Haryana Police, busted a 'white collar' terror module in the first week of November last year. Nine people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of the module involving Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, spanning across Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Among those arrested were Dr Adeel Rather in Saharanpur, Dr Muzammil Ganaie in Faridabad and Dr Shaheen from Lucknow.

The 2,900 kg of explosive material included ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate and sulphur. Of this, 360 kg of inflammable material, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, and some arms and ammunition were recovered from Ganaie in a rented accommodation in Faridabad.

Another Kashmiri, Dr Umer Nabi, was driving the explosive-laden car that blew up outside the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi on November 10.

Ganaie, a teacher at the Al Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, was arrested after Jammu and Kashmir Police named him as a wanted person in a case involving putting up posters supporting Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)in Srinagar.

On October 19, multiple JeM posters were found pasted at different locations in the Bunpora Nowgam area of the city here, threatening and intimidating the police and security forces.

That was the starting point of the investigation, leading to the unravelling of the inter-state terror network.

The police said the investigation revealed a 'white collar' terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
