Where You Can See This Rs 167.2 Crore Painting

Raja Ravi Varma's painting Yashoda and Krishna was recently acquired by Cyrus Poonawalla and his son, the vaccine manufacturer's CEO Adar Poonawalla, for Rs 167.2 crore, setting a new benchmark for modern Indian art.

IMAGE: Raja Ravi Varma's Yashoda and Krishna, on display at the Astaguru auction house. Photograph: Kind courtesy AstaGuru/Facebook.com

Ten days after it set a record as the most expensive work of modern Indian art ever sold at auction, and the highest-bid South Asian artwork, Raja Ravi Varma's painting, Yashoda and Krishna, will be displayed for public viewing.

The painting's new owner, Serum Institute of India's founder Cyrus S Poonawala, has offered the historic artwork to be exhibited at AstaGuru's two-day exhibition, ShowKeen, on April 11 and 12 at the Nehru Centre in Mumbai.

The exhibition is being positioned as a rare opportunity for the public to view the artwork outside the private collection.

Key Points Raja Ravi Varma's Yashoda and Krishna to be publicly displayed after record-breaking Rs 167.2 crore auction sale.

Serum Institute founder Cyrus Poonawalla acquired artwork with Adar Poonawalla, calling it a national treasure.

Painting will be exhibited at AstaGuru's ShowKeen event in Mumbai's Nehru Centre on April 11 and 12.

Artwork exemplifies Varma's blend of Indian mythological themes with European academic painting techniques.

Entry is free, offering rare public access to a scarce original canvas from Varma's peak creative period.

Record-breaking art auction sale

The painting was recently acquired by Cyrus Poonawalla and his son, the vaccine manufacturer's CEO Adar Poonawalla, for Rs 167.2 crore (Rs 1.672 billion), setting a new benchmark for modern Indian art.

According to Cyrus Poonawalla, the painting is a national treasure and owning it is both an honour and a responsibility.

According to a note by AstaGuru, Cyrus Poonawalla believes that given its historic importance, the painting deserves to be made available for public viewing, allowing a wider audience to experience its beauty and heritage.

Adar Poonawalla, incidentally, owns about a 20 per cent stake in AstaGuru.

Rare public viewing opportunity

The 1890s work, executed at the peak of Raja Ravi Varma's career, is regarded as a defining example of his practice of merging classical Indian themes with the techniques of European academic painting.

While his imagery is widely recognised through prints and reproductions, original canvases from his most productive years remain scarce and are seldom seen in public.

Ravi Varma artistic legacy

The artwork also holds significance as Varma is among India's nine designated 'national treasure' (Navratna) artists, a classification that prohibits his works from being exported.

ShowKeen exhibition Mumbai details

"Presenting this work at the ShowKeen exhibition offers audiences a rare opportunity to engage directly with one of the defining masterpieces of Indian art, and to experience the enduring impact of Ravi Varma's vision," said Manoj Mansukhani, director-Marketing of Mumbai-based auction house AstaGuru.

The display, AstaGuru said, offers viewers a chance to examine the nuances of the artist's brushwork, colour and composition at close quarters.

Entry to the exhibition is free and open to the public.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff