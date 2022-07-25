Where Is Pope Francis Headed?

IMAGE: Pope Francis boards an airplane at Rome's Fiumicino airport on Sunday, July 24, 2022, on his way to Canada. All photographs: Remo Casilli/Reuters

IMAGE: The pontiff tore a ligament in his right knee in May and has been forced to use a wheelchair since.

IMAGE: The pope will stay in Canada for a week and is expected to apologise to its indigenous people for the indignities perpetrated by the Church at every stop of his visit.

IMAGE: The Wall Street Journal reported that 'After his departure from Rome on Sunday, the pope followed his custom of individually greeting the approximately 80 journalists aboard the plane, walking with difficulty with a cane up and down the aisles.'

IMAGE: The pope landed in Edmonton on Sunday and will thereafter travel from Alberta to Montreal in Quebec.

His final stop will be at Iqaluit, which, according to The Wall Street Journal report, is located 'about 200 miles south of the Arctic Circle.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com