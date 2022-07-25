News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Where Is Pope Francis Headed?

Where Is Pope Francis Headed?

By Rediff News Bureau
July 25, 2022 15:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Pope Francis boards an airplane at Rome's Fiumicino airport on Sunday, July 24, 2022, on his way to Canada. All photographs: Remo Casilli/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The pontiff tore a ligament in his right knee in May and has been forced to use a wheelchair since.

 

IMAGE: The pope will stay in Canada for a week and is expected to apologise to its indigenous people for the indignities perpetrated by the Church at every stop of his visit.

 

IMAGE: The Wall Street Journal reported that 'After his departure from Rome on Sunday, the pope followed his custom of individually greeting the approximately 80 journalists aboard the plane, walking with difficulty with a cane up and down the aisles.'

 

IMAGE: The pope landed in Edmonton on Sunday and will thereafter travel from Alberta to Montreal in Quebec.
His final stop will be at Iqaluit, which, according to The Wall Street Journal report, is located 'about 200 miles south of the Arctic Circle.'

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Devasahayam Pillai declared saint by Pope Francis
Devasahayam Pillai declared saint by Pope Francis
Why Did The Pope Visit The Russian Embassy?
Why Did The Pope Visit The Russian Embassy?
Why Pope Francis is the coolest Pope ever
Why Pope Francis is the coolest Pope ever
SHOCKING! Why Adam Harry Can't Be A Pilot In India
SHOCKING! Why Adam Harry Can't Be A Pilot In India
The Perfect 30-Minute Workout For You
The Perfect 30-Minute Workout For You
PIX: President Murmu inspects guard of honour
PIX: President Murmu inspects guard of honour
Droupadi is not my original name, says new President
Droupadi is not my original name, says new President
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Something Wrong With The Pope?

Something Wrong With The Pope?

Pope Francis names 2 Indians among 21 new cardinals

Pope Francis names 2 Indians among 21 new cardinals

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances