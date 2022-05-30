News
Two Indians among 21 new cardinals named by Pope Francis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 30, 2022 00:31 IST
Two Indian churchmen were among 21 who will be elevated by Pope Francis to the rank of cardinal in a ceremony at the Vatican in August, it was announced on Sunday.

IMAGE: Pope Francis. Photograph: Reuters

The two cardinals from India are archbishop Filipe Neri Antonio Sebastiao di Rosario Ferrao -- archbishop of Goa and Damao (India) and archbishop Anthony Poola -- archbishop di Hyderabad (India), the official Vatican News reported.

 

At the conclusion of the Regina Coeli on Sunday, Pope Francis said that on August 27, he will hold a consistory for the creation of new cardinals, the report said.

He also said that he will meet from August 29 and 30 with all the cardinals to reflect on the new apostolic constitution praedicate evangelium.

Eight of the newly named cardinals are from Europe, six from Asia, two from Africa, one from North America, and four from Central and Latin America.

The college of cardinals currently consists of 208 Cardinals, of whom 117 are electors and 91 are non-electors.

As of 27 August, the number will grow to 229 cardinals, of whom 131 will be electors.

Father Ferrao was born in Aldona village near Panaji on January 20, 1953 and began his religious studies in the Seminary of Our Lady in Saligao and then went to the Papal Seminary in Pune, a senior official from the Archbishop's Palace in Panaji, Goa said on Sunday.

He graduated in philosophy and theology and is fluent in Konkani, English, Portuguese, Italian, French and German, the official added.

Fr Ferrao was ordained as a priest on October 28, 1979 and, on December 12, 2003, he was consecrated as Archbishop of Goa and Daman by Pope John Paul II after the then Archbishop Rev Fr Raul Goncalves resigned.

