Something Wrong With The Pope?

Please click on the images for the latest glimpses of Pope Francis at the Vatican.
IMAGE: Pope Francis, who will be 86 on December 17, needs help at the weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
IMAGE: The Pope, who is usually seen to be agile and fit, seems to be in some discomfort rising from the throne of St Peter.
IMAGE: If you compare the images above with this February 16, 2022 photograph of Pope Francis arriving for his weekly general audience, he appears to have become fragile in the last 100 days.
All photographs: Remo Casilli/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com